A Florida woman who was working as a substitute teacher at a middle school was allegedly found passed out drunk on school grounds.

Jennifer Jenison, 49, was arrested on May 14 after police said she was found "unresponsive" in her car, which was in the pickup line at Fort Myers Middle School in Fort Myers, Florida. According to a booking report reviewed by Law&Crime, a school resource officer was told by a bystander at 2:34 p.m. on May 14 that there was a woman "fast asleep" behind the wheel of a car that was parked but running while in the pickup line.

The school resource officer approached the silver Subaru Impreza and soon recognized it as a car that was allegedly involved in an incident earlier that day.

According to the booking report, the school resource officer was told that Jenison was having a possible "medical episode" around 10 a.m. the same morning. When the officer found her, he determined that she was "intoxicated" and took her car keys.

Jenison apparently had a spare car key, which she used to start her car that afternoon before she allegedly passed out in the driver's seat. The officer parked his car in front of Jenison's "to prevent the vehicle from taking off and possibly striking children who were leaving school," then used the previously confiscated key to unlock the car and wake Jenison up.

After "a few attempts," the officer was apparently able to rouse Jenison, who allegedly showed several signs of intoxication including slurred speech, inability to balance herself, and stumbling. According to the booking report, "Jenison also spontaneously uttered to officers that she was probably still impaired."

More from Law&Crime: Language arts teacher drunkenly crashed car into fence in middle of 2nd day of school, cops say

Police said Jenison agreed to participate in a field sobriety test, after which police determined that she was impaired. A breath test was administered, and Jenison allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.376. An open bottle of Skol vodka was also allegedly found in Jenison's car. Jenison was read her rights and arrested.

Law&Crime reached out to officials at the Fort Myers Middle School to confirm Jenison's current employment status but did not receive a response.

Jenison was charged with DUI and booked into the Lee County Jail. She posted $2,500 bond and was released on May 16. She is scheduled to appear in court on June 1.