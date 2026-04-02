Walmart shopper slashes employee's throat deep enough to reach her lung: Cops

A woman allegedly slashed the throat of a Walmart employee who was on her dinner break after first shoving a cart into the victim's vehicle, cops in North Carolina say.

Tokyia Brown, 52, is accused of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Cops responded around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Walmart on West Wendover Avenue. They found a victim suffering from a stab wound and paramedics rushed her to the hospital.

"Her injuries include a cut across her carotid artery, and the wound was deep enough to reach the top of her left lung," a prosecutor told a judge during a bond hearing, according to a courtroom report from local Fox affiliate WGHP.

The prosecutor explained that the victim was sitting in a car in a parking space with her window down when Brown, who was a passenger in another car, pulled up next to her. Brown allegedly got out of the car and pushed a cart that was in another parking spot into the victim's vehicle.

Brown exchanged words with the victim, who exited her car. That's when Brown allegedly took out a "sharp object" on her keychain and stabbed the employee.

Cops say the victim ran inside the store while putting pressure on the wound that was bleeding "profusely." Employees called 911. The victim's injuries reportedly required surgery but are not considered life-threatening. Surveillance camera footage captured the incident, per cops.

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Officers located Brown and arrested her. She's currently in the Guilford County Correctional Facility without bond. According to court records, she is unemployed and has a previous conviction for simple assault, and prior charges of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats were dismissed.