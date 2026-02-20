A woman in Indiana is one of several people accused of killing her boyfriend, who was found shot and burned to death inside of his torched car.

Amy Singhas, 43, faces a multitude of charges connected with the death, including murder, arson resulting in serious bodily injury, kidnapping, criminal confinement, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to commit murder, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

The man who was killed in December was 58-year-old Michael Greer, according to Indianapolis-based NBC affiliate WTHR. Family members told the station that Greer was in a relationship with Singhas before he died.

On Dec. 14, 2025, at about 3:45 a.m., the Delaware County Sheriff's Office said someone reported a vehicle fire in a rural part of the county. Deputies responded and found the car consumed by flames. As they investigated, they realized there was a dead person inside.

Greer was reportedly beaten and shot at a home in Indianapolis before being wrapped in fabric and driven to a field in Delaware County where the blaze was set, with an autopsy showing he was still alive as the flames engulfed the vehicle. Delaware County is roughly 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The law enforcement agency's press release — issued 10 days later — also announced the arrest of Singhas, as well as then-23-year-old Ameariss Aponte. He is facing charges including murder, arson, and obstruction of justice.

At least three other people were also charged with murder, arson, and obstruction of justice, including 43-year-old Tallis McCoy, 39-year-old Randal Moon Jr., and 30-year-old Megan Sloan, the regional outlet reported. While their cases continue to work their way through the court system, Sloan was ruled to be incompetent to stand trial.

The alleged plan to dispose of Greer included Singhas driving his car with him in the back seat to the field before Aponte got in the driver's seat and drove it off the road, which the two of them reportedly admitted to. It is unclear what the motive behind the alleged murder was.

Singhas has a pretrial hearing set for March 16 before a scheduled jury trial on May 12.

Greer's obituary states that "he touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him," adding that he "will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family and friends, a love that guided his actions, inspired his generosity, and reflected the strength of his heart."