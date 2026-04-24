A Georgia man is accused of posing as his own missing brother to sell the man's home, allegedly convincing buyers and agents he was the rightful owner while using his sibling's identification to close the deal.

Kenneth Lee Harris, 62, was arrested and charged with identity theft and residential mortgage fraud after authorities say he impersonated his brother, Ted Harris, to negotiate and finalize the sale of a home in Powder Springs.

The property, a three-bedroom ranch on Ponderosa Lane, sold April 7 for $185,000, according to reports.

Family members told Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB they had not heard from Ted Harris since January — something they initially did not find unusual — but grew alarmed after learning his home had been sold. They filed a missing persons report on April 10, just days after the transaction was completed.

According to an arrest warrant cited by the station, Kenneth Harris allegedly convinced the buyer and real estate professionals that he was his brother, even presenting Ted Harris' driver's license as proof of identity.

Neighbors said they, too, were initially fooled.

"I thought his brother was him. They look a lot alike. I thought that was him," one neighbor said.

Still, some noticed changes. Ted Harris was known in the neighborhood for maintaining his yard and sharing vegetables from his garden, but in recent weeks, neighbors observed that the property was no longer being cared for with the same pride he had always shown.

Residents also reported seeing a professional landscaping crew working at the home — something they said was out of character.

"I thought it was odd because he usually mows his lawn," another neighbor said.

They also emphasized the rapidity of the transaction, saying that a "for sale" sign appeared and then quickly disappeared.

"It was just up one day and shortly after it was down," a neighbor recalled.

Investigators allege Kenneth Harris handled the sale entirely under the false identity, successfully closing the deal before authorities intervened.

Property records obtained by Realtor.com show the three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch on Ponderosa Lane in Powder Springs sold for $185,000 on April 7, slightly below its $199,000 asking price.

Kenneth Harris was arrested April 11 and booked into the Cobb County Jail, online records show. He is currently being held without bond. Authorities did not respond to queries as to whether additional charges could be filed, including any related to his brother's disappearance.

It was not immediately clear when Harris was scheduled to make his next court appearance.

Ted Harris' whereabouts are still unknown.

Neighbors and family members say they are hoping for answers.

"He's a good guy," one neighbor said. "They need to find him for that family."