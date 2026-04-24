A Texas man who allegedly said he shot his wife in the head by accident has been charged with manslaughter.

Alberto Velasquez, 39, was arrested at the home he shared with his wife, 42-year-old Lindsay Velasquez, after police said he fatally shot her on April 17. According to reporting by local CBS affiliate KTVT, the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the Benbrook, Texas, home where the couple lived with their three children. The Benbrook Police Department said the shooting was initially reported as accidental.

Lindsay Velasquez was found by police unconscious with a gunshot wound to her head. She succumbed to her injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Several media outlets, including KTVT and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, reported that both Lindsay and Alberto Velasquez worked for the Fort Worth Independent School District. Lindsay Velasquez was an assistant principal at Luella Merrett Elementary School. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Alberto Velasquez was certified to teach middle and high school social studies.

In a statement provided to KTVT, the school district confirmed the alleged incident, saying, "Fort Worth ISD is aware of a tragic off-campus incident involving two district employees. This situation did not occur on a Fort Worth ISD campus, and there is no ongoing threat to students or staff."

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Alberto Velasquez was arrested at the scene and booked into the Tarrant County Jail after being charged with manslaughter. He posted bond and was released from custody on Tuesday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. His next court date was not made available.

Lindsay Velasquez's family started a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses and support for her three daughters. Her family wrote on the campaign's page, "[I]f you were loved by Lindsay, you were loved forever and without judgment or qualifications."