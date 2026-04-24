A bank employee in Tennessee was helping someone when the man became angry and stabbed and shot at the worker, authorities say.

Ladarryl Martin, 38, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, the Chattanooga Police Department announced. He is in the Hamilton County Jail on a $575,000 bond.

On Wednesday at about 2 p.m., Martin was inside the Bank of America building on Gunbarrel Road in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to police. He allegedly had at least one weapon on him.

An employee was helping Martin with his safety deposit box "when the suspect became very angry for no apparent reason and shot him," local ABC affiliate WTVC reported, citing an affidavit from authorities. He apparently punched, stabbed, and fired several rounds at the worker, "but none hit" him.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the bank, and when they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim in the business lobby with what they believed was a "non-life threatening gunshot wound." As it turned out, he had been stabbed and not hit by a bullet, and he was brought to an area hospital.

Police say they also found Martin in the parking lot of the business. When they asked him what happened, he said "he remembers going to the bank and requesting access to his safety deposit box," per the affidavit.

"He remembered being in the room with workers, then the next thing he remembered was jumping over the half door with his gun in his hand," it goes on. Martin reportedly added that "he knew he had shot his gun" and he was "trying to stop people from going into the bank because he thought someone could be dead."

It is unclear what caused Martin to allegedly become "very angry" and attack the worker.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in court next on June 9.