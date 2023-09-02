A rural Minnesota man shot and killed his wife, then called 911 to confess but didn’t really seem to care, authorities say.

David Allen Corneliusen, 63, stands accused of murder in the second degree over the death on Monday of Mary A. Corneliusen, 66, according to state and local law enforcement in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The man from Warroad – a tiny town some seven-and-a-half miles south of the Canadian border – called 911 dispatch just after 8 p.m. and said his wife had been shot dead on the couch, Fargo, North Dakota-based NBC affiliate KVLY reported, citing the sheriff’s office.

During that call, the alleged self-widower said he was responsible for the shooting and that his wife was “beyond help,” according to court documents obtained by The Forum.

“There is nothing to talk about,” David Corneliusen allegedly said into the phone after admitting to the fatal bout of uxoricide.

A deputy who responded to the residence, a couple of miles outside of Warroad proper, reportedly found the defendant standing on the deck outside. There, he was arrested and handcuffed without incident. Upon entering the home, the dead woman was found.

“My mom didn’t deserve this,” Ciara Meyers, the victim’s daughter, told the Forum.

“She was so strong,” she said. “God, she was a strong woman. And resilient. So damn resilient. You cannot imagine the things she went through and came back from. She was fierce. If she cared about you, you knew it. She loved being Grandma Mary.”

Details of what led to the grandmother’s slaying are scarce.

The deputy took David Corneliusen to the Warroad Police Department. There, he was questioned by an agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He admittedly shot and killed his wife with a pistol “after they had a verbal argument,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Star Tribune.

The victim’s final Facebook post, from August 2021, was a meme that declared: “Every woman’s name hides a sad song.”

A GoFundMe is raising money for the costs of final goodbyes.

“Her children (my nieces and nephew) need your generosity and help with the funeral expenses,” Alice Kos wrote. “Her life ended in violence, and they are trying to find peace during this difficult time. Any contribution would be so much appreciated. Love and hugs to all.”

The contours of that argument were not elaborated on, police say.

Law&Crime reached out to the RCSO for additional details on this case, but no response was immediately forthcoming.

On Tuesday, he was formally charged. On Wednesday, he appeared in Roseau County District Court and was assessed $700,000 bail.

He remains detained in the Roseau County Jail, according to records reviewed by Law&Crime. His next court appearance is slated for Oct. 9.

Meyers posted an indictment of the attention violent crimes receive.

“Please,” she wrote on Facebook. “Do not share the mugshot of the monster who took her from us, share her beautiful smile instead. She deserves the attention. Not him. You’re safe now. I love you, Mama.”

