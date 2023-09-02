A 23-year-old man has been arrested in a deadly attack on a popular smokehouse manager in North Carolina who died days after reportedly falling to the sidewalk and hitting his head after being punched.

Tyrell Jarue Moore, 23, was arrested early Saturday morning in the death of David Millette Jr., 27. Moore was booked without bail into the Wake County Jail on a murder charge, online booking records show. He was set to appear in court on Tuesday. It was unclear Saturday whether he had an attorney.

The attack happened on Aug. 26 at about 2:30 a.m. The Raleigh Police Department responded to an assault on the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue, police said in a news release.

ABC Durham, North Carolina, affiliate WTVD reported he was punched and his head on the ground.

Police found Millette lying on the ground with serious injuries. He died at a hospital.

In a statement on Facebook, Midwood Smokehouse, where he worked, said the team across the Carolinas is devastated.

“We lost a friend and valued team member from our Raleigh location to a senseless act of violence,” the statement said. “He worked at all our locations at one point or another and left an impression on hundreds of us over the years. We will remember his big smile, his work ethic, and the warmth he brought to work everyday. Please excuse any short notice closures in the coming week as we mourn the loss of our friend.”

Midwood Smokehouse managing partner Cov Deramus told local NBC affiliate WRAL that Millette’s death leaves a big void.

“His energy was just infectious,” Deramus said. “He built a great restaurant by assembling a great group of people. His presence, his impact on these people was so strong that we can’t even get open today because everybody is so upset and devastated by his loss and his absence.”

Police Chief Estella Patterson told WRAL the department has increased patrols in the area where the attack occurred, which has seen an uptick in crime this summer.

“We’re going to continue to do that to make sure that we have vibrancy in that area but also that it’s a safe environment,” she said.

