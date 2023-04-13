Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing Cash App founder Bob Lee

Authorities have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing and killing Bob Lee, the creator of Cash App.

Mission Local first reported that cops arrested the individual — who apparently also has links to the tech industry — early Thursday morning. San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for information, but the reported suspect’s name, Nima Momeni, appears in San Francisco Sheriff’s Office jail records for murder. The 38-year-old was booked Thursday at 9:19 a.m.

Local ABC News affiliate KGO reported that it had separately confirmed the arrest.

The victim’s ex-wife Krista Lee also announced the arrest to local Fox affiliate KTVU.

“This is the first step toward justice,” she said.

She said she thinks Momeni knew Lee, but she was puzzled regarding the motive.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey of San Francisco’s District 6 said he was grateful to police for “their tireless work to bring Bob Lee’s killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning.”

“Obviously, nothing can undo this senseless crime, and we reiterate our condolences to Mr. Lee’s family members, friends and colleagues,” Dorsey wrote. “But I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy.”

Lee was killed in the early morning hours of April 4, San Francisco police have previously said.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a 43-year-old adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds,” police said in a statement at the time. “Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries.”

Friends told the outlet that the Florida resident, who used to live in the Bay Area, had returned to San Francisco for a business summit with MobileCoin, where he was the Chief Product Officer.

“It’s just almost numbing,” friend Doug Dalton told the outlet. “I think everybody close to Bob is just in shock because there was no one who I don’t think didn’t love Bob.”

MobileCoin founder Joshua Goldbard eulogized Lee in a Twitter thread, calling his friend “so much more than a technologist.”

“Bob was an artist,” Goldbard wrote. “Everywhere he went Bob breathed love into this world. He had so much deep heartfelt love.”

Matt Naham contributed to this report.

