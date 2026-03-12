A Minnesota stepmother is headed to prison for torturing her elementary school-aged daughter in what prosecutors called "one of the most abominable child abuse cases ever encountered" in the state.

Vivian Rose Wahlstrom, 25, pleaded guilty to torture of a child and was sentenced to 57 months — or 4 years and 9 months — behind bars. She received credit for the 433 days she's already served. Her husband, 28-year-old Jaymeson Patrick Wahlstrom, is facing the same torture charge. He has a court date scheduled for March 23.

As Law&Crime previously reported, many of the brutal beatings were captured on the in-home camera in the girl's room. Even the father told authorities they would be "surprised when watching the video footage and things that they will find," a 17-page probable cause arrest affidavit said.

The Grand Rapids Police Department began investigating in early October 2024 after the girl showed up to school with a large black and yellow bruise on her upper right arm. Officers interviewed the girl, who told them her father had inflicted the bruise on her, police said. Investigators spoke to the father and he described the girl as having "significant needs," and he and his wife were trying to get her into therapy, but there were long waiting lists, the affidavit said.

Doctors found at least 20 bruises on her arms, mouth, ribs, back, thighs, shoulders, face and ears, cops wrote. Authorities then went to the home and saw that the girl's room "had a bare, urine-stained mattress on the floor, one blanket, a pile of dirty dishes with moldy food on them, and a TV," per the affidavit. In other rooms in the home, there was allegedly urine, dog feces, dirty clothing and garbage.

Cops arrested Jaymeson Wahlstrom and interviewed him at the jail. Post-Miranda, he explained that the girl in question is his daughter from a previous relationship, while he and his wife have two other biological children together. The father said his wife was not interested in caring for the girl and suggested to him that they send the girl to a boarding school or they would get a divorce, according to the affidavit. Jaymeson Wahlstrom also allegedly said he would punish the girl by taking food away and that she ate paint chips. She also played with an empty McDonald's Happy Meal box because she didn't have any other toys, the affidavit said.

Detectives reviewed videos from the girl's room, which showed her "in her room alone for long periods of time every day." The parents allegedly would take the girl's blanket away if she misbehaved and would constantly tell her to "lie right" by lying on her back with her hands at her side. If she moved, they would yell at her to return to that position. She was allegedly told to "go to bed" at all times of the day and only allowed to leave her room if she had to go to the bathroom. The parents also allegedly would berate her on a near-daily basis. In one instance, the girl walked out of her room and Vivian Wahlstrom yelled at her daughter, "Get in your room before I f—ing kill you," the affidavit said.

The father also reportedly described to detectives a time a few days prior to his arrest when he had "lost it" after learning his daughter had disrespected his wife. Videos showed a daylong beatdown where he hit her close to 100 times, cops alleged. She was punched, slapped, kicked and slammed against the wall by her father, the affidavit said. He also ripped off her clothes. All the while, Vivian Wahlstrom egged on her husband. He continued to yell at his daughter, cops said.

"Until you have some words to say, you will not be going to school, you will not be getting food, you won't be getting anything but your bed and the toilet," Jaymeson Wahlstrom allegedly screamed. "You better f—ing think of some meaningful words for your mom or she won't take care of you anymore."

Prosecutors filed the child torture charges against the Wahlstroms on Dec. 19, 2024. Child services took custody of the three children.

Jake Fauchald, Itasca County Attorney, released the following statement to Twin Cities ABC affiliate KSTP.