‘Sick witch’ faces murder charges after bodies of her 2 young children found at Indiana home

A 33-year-old Indiana woman faces murder charges after authorities responded to a home where two young children were found dead.

Indiana State Police revealed that Brittany Medina was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on two counts of murder in the deaths of a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl at the Mitchell residence on West Brook Street and 13th Street.

“The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and transported the bodies from Mitchell to Bedford,” state cops said.

While it is not yet clear what evidence investigators have in their possession, the murder charges were announced in advance of victim autopsies. This could mean that the suspect herself did or said something at the scene that directly implicated her in the children’s deaths. Police would not reveal if she has spoken to them about what happened.

More Law&Crime coverage: Apple AirTag killer sent to prison after repeatedly running over cheating boyfriend outside of bar in ‘sudden heat’

Medina’s Facebook profile showed pictures of two children, identified on the profile as Jackson and Maddie.

The boy appears to have been born in late 2019 or early 2020, which would make him 3 years old at the time of the alleged murders.

“Hes my precious boy!” Medina posted in April 2020.

As recently as July, she posted a photo of Jackson smiling “super big.” She said the image “melts my heart.”

The defendant also posted pictures of the children smiling together in the same month.

After learning the horrific news, Brittany Steward posted on Facebook that her young daughter had lost her baby sister and brother.

In comments, Steward confirmed that Medina was the mother of the victims and she identified the children’s father as Ryan. In another post, Steward asked for prayers, said that “[w]e are all absolutely devastated,” and called Jackson her “little side kick.”

In a third post, Steward referred to Medina as a “sick witch” and vowed to face her down in court.

“Look at that sick witch. I’ll make sure to see you in court – let my face eat you alive like it always has,” she said, also claiming that detectives told her the suspect showed no remorse.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]