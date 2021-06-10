Sheriff’s Office in Montana Uses DNA Evidence to Solve Cold Case Double Murder Going All the Way Back to 1956

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office in Montana has finally closed out a 1956 double homicide of two teenagers, in what the lead investigator believes is the oldest murder case to be solved using forensic genealogy nationwide.

Sixty-five years ago, the bodies of 18-year-old Lloyd Duane Bogle and 16-year-old Patricia Kalitzke were found near Bogle’s car, both dead from gunshot wounds to the head. According to a report in the Great Falls Tribune, leads at the time dried up, and although around 35 suspects were considered—including gangster James Joseph “Whitey” Bulger, Jr.—all were eventually ruled out as the killer. The case sat unresolved for decades.

But according to the report, a few breaks over the years have finally led investigators to believe that Kenneth Gould, a former Great Falls resident who died in 2007, likely killed the teenagers.

First, in 1988, detective Phil Matteson started working in the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office evidence room, which still contained the Kalitzke-Bogle homicide evidence, according to the Tribune. In 2001, Matteson had a microscopic slide of a vaginal swab taken from Kalitzke’s body sent for analysis in what was then standard for autopsies, and that lab found a sperm cell that did not belong to Bogle, the paper reported.

Then, in 2018, the case of the Golden State Killer was solved using forensic genealogy, or the process of matching suspects’ DNA to data uploaded on commercial ancestry websites in order to find possible relatives to the suspect. The next year, Cascade County detectives worked with a lab to perform additional testing on the DNA evidence found on Kalitzke’s body in 2001, and found a possible family connection after uploading the sample to genealogical websites, according to the Tribune report.

“They built a family tree backward and then forward to develop [the link to] Kenneth Gould,” lead investigator Sgt. Jon Kadner told CNN.

Kadner also told CNN that the teenagers were believed to be in a relationship at the time, and that they were “two popular kids who were essentially gunned down in a Lover’s Lane situation.”

Gould was cremated after his death, so investigators asked Gould’s surviving children for samples to verify the match.

Kadner said it was the oldest case he could find in the country to be solved with forensic genealogy.

“I wasn’t sure how they were going to react when I came to them saying, hey your dad’s a suspect in this case, but they were great to work with,” Kadner told the Tribune. He also said that although Kalitzke and Bogle do not have many surviving relatives, those he was able to contact were relieved to hear that the case was solved.

According to the Tribune, Gould would have been 29 years old when he killed Kalitzke and Bogle. After the murders, his family eventually moved to 1967 and did not return to Montana. Gould did not have a criminal history and was not considered a suspect during the initial investigation, the Tribune report said.

[Image via YouTube/KRTV News]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]