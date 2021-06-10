Homicide Detective Says Infamous Serial Killer Richard Ramirez Was an ‘Absolute Coward’ Behind Bars

Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!

On the latest episode of Law&Crime’s podcast “Coptales,” Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin of the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit and ICU Nurse Howard Doss sit down with former LAPD homicide detective Greg Kading. Kading talks about his time working in a cell block that held infamous serial killer Richard Ramirez, also known as The Night Stalker.

“You would see this guy everyday and you would see he’s a completely different individual when he’s in his cell and in an environment where he’s vulnerable versus in a courtroom acting tough,” Kading said, referring to Ramirez’s various and well-known courtroom outbursts. “He was actually an absolute coward.”

Ramirez went on to die on Death Row in 2013 at the age of 53.

Kading, who is best known for working on the task force that investigated the murders of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls, briefly talked about the rappers’ feud.

“There was absolutely a beef going on,” Kading explained.

Kading also talked about a case that still bothers him to this day: the murder of a LA community college professor.

The retired LAPD homicide detective ended the interview by commenting on the current state of policing.

“Collectively we need to turn the tide,” Kading said. “We all know that law enforcement is a big roller-coaster thing where we’re heroes one day and zeros the next. But it’s time the turn the tide, I am sick and tired of this bullsh*t.”

[Image of Richard Ramirez via California Department of Corrections]

