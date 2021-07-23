‘She Was Treated Like Garbage’: Ohio Man Shot His Pregnant Girlfriend in Back of Head During Family Party, Prosecutor Says

An Ohio man has been indicted for allegedly shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the back of the head last week.

Antonio Wilcox, 37, faces one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assaults, one count of involuntary manslaughter, and one count of having weapons under disability, said the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. The suspect killed Michelle McDonald, 31, and her daughter Aaliyah McCoy, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Wilcox shot McDonald from behind, killing her immediately; she was 8 and a half months pregnant. The fatal shooting allegedly took place at a family party last Friday, July 16. Michelle McDonald was taken to the hospital, where medical staffers managed to deliver Aaliyah. The newborn was on life support but died the next day, authorities said.

“I am devastated for this family,” said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (R). “I cannot even imagine the gut-wrenching pain this loss has caused. Unfortunately, the life lead by Wilcox is becoming more common and acceptable. This would have been his fourth child with four different women. DNA testing is still pending on Aaliyah. This woman was executed by Wilcox, knowing she was 8 1⁄2 months pregnant. She was treated like garbage and so was the baby. This is pathetic, unacceptable, and obscene.”

Wilcox attorney Perry L. Ancona declined to comment when Law&Crime reached out.

Family of 31-year-old Michelle McDonald are visiting her West End home for the first time since @CincyPD reported she was shot and killed Friday evening in West Price Hill. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/SkIQstv7ge — Andrea Medina (@AndreaMedinaTV) July 18, 2021

McDonald’s 4-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting, family members reportedly said.

“‘My mom is dead,'” said McDonald’s aunt Minnie Evans, quoting the child to WLWT. “And she kept pointing to her forehead, and she kept trying to wake her mom up but she wouldn’t get up.”

[Mugshot via Hamilton County Jail]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]