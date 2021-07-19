Ohio Man Allegedly Shot and Killed His Pregnant Girlfriend. Her Daughter Died the Next Day.

An Ohio man has been accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend. The child was initially delivered by hospital staff, police said, but the newborn died the next day.

Antonio Wilcox, 37, was booked into the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio on Friday for allegedly killing Michelle McDonald, 31. Police identified the child as Aaliyah Marie McCoy.

In tweets, police gave Wilcox’s age as 31, but jail and court records show a date of birth on July 15, 1984, indicating he is 37. According to police, officers were dispatched Friday regarding a shooting at the 1800 block of First Avenue. They found McDonald at the scene. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died, cops said.

Hospital staffers managed to deliver McDonald’s unborn child, authorities initially said. It was to no avail. Aaliyah died Saturday, police said.

Michelle McDonald’s 4-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting, family members reportedly said.

“‘My mom is dead,'” said McDonald’s aunt Minnie Evans, quoting the child. “And she kept pointing to her forehead, and she kept trying to wake her mom up, but she wouldn’t get up.”

Wilcox moved out of the apartment days before the incident, neighbors reportedly said. He had previously threatened McDonald, family members said.

“When he killed my niece, he killed the whole family,” Evans said.

Wilcox remains at the Hamilton County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond, online records show.

Wilcox attorney Perry L. Ancona declined to comment when Law&Crime reached out by phone.

