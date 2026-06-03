An Indiana woman who threatened children she believed were bullying her stepson will have some time to think about what she did.

Raven Barner, 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of battery on a person under the age of 14 in connection with an incident from October 2025 that also allegedly involved her partner, 27-year-old Donquarious Ridley. As Law&Crime previously reported, Barner was accused of boarding a school bus on Oct. 31, 2025, at a bus stop near their Greenwood, Indiana, apartment complex, and yelling at children on the bus.

The couple believed their grade-school-age son was being bullied on the bus.

According to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, police were called to an apartment complex in Greenwood on the morning of Oct. 31, 2025, after Ridley and Barner were seen by several witnesses, including children, getting onto a school bus and then "yelling at kids."

Camera footage taken inside the bus caught the entire incident. Police said the video showed Barner and Ridley getting on the bus after their son was picked up. The affidavit noted that the bus driver did not give them permission to board the bus.

Barner initiated a verbal altercation with two children and told one of them that she would "beat his a—." She then told the same boy that she would get her stepson to "beat his a—." Barner could apparently be seen in the video "encouraging" her stepson to "start an altercation." The bus driver eventually got between Barner and one of the children, whom she struck. She struck another child "inadvertently."

In addition to the two battery charges, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement. On May 21, Barner was sentenced to one year in jail followed by one year of active probation. She was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

More from Law&Crime: 'Beat his a—': Parents barged onto school bus and started beating up children they believed were bullying their son, police say

Ridley's case is still pending. He was charged with two counts of battery on a person less than 14 years old and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His next court date is scheduled for July 27.