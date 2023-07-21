‘She was sitting in the tub full of blood’: Woman allegedly disemboweled man’s puppy in bathroom, told him ‘You’re next’ 

A 19-year-old woman in Florida was arrested this week after she allegedly disemboweled a man’s puppy inside of his bathroom, threatened to do the same to the animal’s owner, then spit on a police officer while being taken into custody. Yadelin Marin was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second-degree animal cruelty with intent to injure and one misdemeanor count of battery on a law enforcement officer, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a copy of the probable cause affidavit obtained by CBS News, officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department on July 12 responded to a call regarding an animal being stabbed at a residence located in the 300 block of NW 82nd Street in El Portal. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders spoke with the owner of the animal, who reportedly said that he was at his home when a friend informed him that his new puppy had been disemboweled in his bathroom.

When the dog’s owner walked into the bathroom, he came across a grisly scene that police reportedly described as “horrific” in the incident report. Marin was allegedly sitting in the bathtub next to the dead puppy’s body. She was reportedly still holding the knife she used to allegedly gut the animal when she “told [the victim] you’re next.”

Following the gruesome evisceration, Marin reportedly fled the scene.

A woman who rents a room in the home reportedly told Miami NBC affiliate WTVJ that Marin had been staying at the residence “off and on” for a little while prior to the incident. She also clarified that the puppy’s name was “Kory.”

“My friend text me, ‘she stabbed her, she stabbed her’ and I get here and she’s perfectly normal like nothing happened. The girl was in the bathroom acting like nothing happened, she just got out of the shower, ’cause she was sitting in the tub full of blood with the knife that she killed the dog with,” the woman told the station. “She’s sick, she has issues. She really needs to be put away for a long time, I’m serious.”

Another one of the dog owner’s roommates told CBS News that he arrived at the home after police were already on the scene, saying he went inside and saw “guts on the floor.”

Despite having fled from the home, Marin reportedly returned to the residence a week later. The puppy’s owner called the police again and she was arrested. While being taken into custody, one of the arresting officers said that Marin “blew spit into my face,” according to CBS News.

The relationship between Marin and the dog’s owner was not immediately clear, nor did the affidavit provide any reason as to why she allegedly attacked the defenseless animal.

During a bond hearing on Wednesday, Judge Mindy S. Glazer said that Marin was “obviously” dealing with mental health issues and ordered her to have no direct or indirect contact with the dog’s owner.

Marin is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Judge Glazer set her bond at $9,000, records show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]