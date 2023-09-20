A Florida man stabbed his girlfriend, Instagram influencer Beauty Katera Couch, to death and then ditched her body in a wooded area near Atlanta before torching her car, a newly-released probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime said.

Eugene Louis-Jocques used a “sharp force instrument to inflict multiple wounds on the upper torso area” of Couch’s body, according to the affidavit. Louis-Jocques is facing charges of first-degree murder, arson and aggravated assault. He was arrested in Louisiana on Aug. 25 and extradited to Cobb County, Georgia, on Friday. A judge denied him bond on Saturday during a first appearance, court records show.

As Law&Crime previously reported, the investigation began around 12:18 p.m. Aug. 24 when Austell, Georgia, firefighters were called for a brush fire. When they arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. They put out the fire and the car was taken to a wrecker yard. Austell police went to the home where the vehicle was registered, and they learned the owner’s daughter, Couch, 22, had not been seen since the day before, Cobb County Police said in a press release. She was the person who most used the vehicle.

Austell police searched the area near where the fire took place and found Couch’s body near the wood line.

Authorities identified Louis-Jocques as a suspect and got a warrant for his arrest. U.S. Marshals on Aug. 25 learned Louis-Jocques, 21, had ties to the St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana, which is north of New Orleans. Members of the St. Tammany Parish identified areas where Louis-Jocques could be hiding, and they set up surveillance, a press release from the agency said.

Around 4:40 p.m., detectives saw Louis-Jocques driving, and they conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities booked him into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center, where he was held before being extradited to Georgia.

Couch had over 150,000 followers on Instagram and often posted pictures of herself roller skating.

Her mother, Kimberly Couch told Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB that she didn’t understand why anyone would want to hurt her daughter.

“She was a sweet girl, she never bothered nobody,” she told the outlet. “She never bothered nobody. She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty.”

