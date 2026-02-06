A "jealous" ex-girlfriend in Arizona used a roller skate to pummel her former lover's female pal at a local rink "to send a message" to him, then she bragged about it on Instagram, according to police. The victim allegedly suffered two black eyes, a concussion, and "chipped/broken" teeth.

Justic Cofield, 25, set upon the woman at Great Skate in Glendale on Jan. 25 and then took to social media to DM her and post about what happened on her IG story, according to a probable cause statement obtained by Law&Crime.

"In these communications, the account user discussed the assault … including admissions consistent with striking [the victim] with a skate and continuing to beat her," the statement says. "The communications also reflected the user's stated intent to use [the victim] as an example and to send a message to a male associate, indicating the assault was purposeful and retaliatory rather than accidental."

The woman who was attacked told police she "believes she was assaulted because she is friends with [Cofield's] ex-boyfriend and [Cofield] was jealous," the probable cause statement adds. She documented her injuries in photographs shared with investigators, which included "facial bruising, two swollen black eyes, and swelling."

She allegedly suffered "dental damage" that included a "chipped right incisor and the crown from a bottom right molar being knocked out," per cops.

Surveillance footage from inside the roller rink allegedly shows Cofield holding two roller skates, "one in each hand," as she sneaks up on the victim. Cofield "abruptly swings" one of the skates and smacks the woman in the head, sending her to the ground "from the force of the impact," where she then jumps on her, according to police.

"[Cofield] is seen on camera relentlessly attempting to continue her assault," the probable cause statement says. Cofield allegedly boasted on Instagram about how she used the skate to attack the victim and was "continuing to beat her" despite a "third party intervening."

In addition to talking about the alleged fight, cops say Cofield stated on IG that she was willing to "escalate" things by "using a pole," which is slang for a firearm. Cofield claimed that if the incident had occurred outside she "would have used a pole," according to the probable cause statement.

Police say the victim was able to identify Cofield through her Instagram and the surveillance footage, along with knowing her ex-boyfriend. "That's not me," Cofield reportedly initially tried claiming after being located and questioned by cops. She took off running when officers approached her, the probable cause statement says.

"After being taken into custody, Justic was transported to the City of Glendale interview rooms," the statement explains. "Justic was placed into a locked, secured interview room used as a place of confinement for prisoners in custody awaiting interview. After being left in the room, Justic abruptly stood up, picked up a chair from the interview room, and repeatedly threw it into the secured interview room door with enough force that the chair broke apart and the door was damaged."

Cofield allegedly continued throwing the chair at the door as officers attempted to re-enter and regain control of the situation, to no avail.

"When officers entered the interview room, Justic was given commands to comply, including to back up and to sit on the f—ing ground," police allege. "Justic backed up and then sat back in the chair. Broken chair pieces were removed while she remained seated. After officers closed and locked the interview room door, Justic kicked a table forward and flipped it into the door."

Cops say they attempted to place Cofield in handcuffs, but that was difficult as well.

"Justic tensed her arms and pulled away from officers' control," the probable cause statement says. "She was told multiple times to put her arms behind her back and stop pulling away, and she continued pulling her body away. Justic was then placed in handcuffs and escorted to the isolation detention room."

Cofield was charged with aggravated assault, destruction of public property, and resisting arrest for the roller rink attack and her behavior afterward, according to police. She has prior arrests for DUI, violating a court order in Phoenix, and obstructing a court order in Tempe.

Cofield was being held this week on bonds totaling $151,000. Her next court date was not immediately available.