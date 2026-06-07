A California McDonald's worker hurled scorching hot oil on his 20-year-old manager, leaving him with "excruciating" burns all over his face and body, cops and family say.

"Why would he do this to me?" victim Jacob Smith asked his mother after the May 30 attack, according to a GoFundMe created by the mom.

"My son Jacob was working his shift at McDonald's, where he has been a loyal and dedicated employee for several years," the fundraiser's description says. "What should have been a normal day at work turned into a nightmare when a coworker assaulted him by throwing hot oil on him."

Smith, who works at a McDonald's in Yuba City, suffered third-degree burns to his face, arms and shoulders in the attack.

"He was in the office getting ready to count the money when he saw out of the corner of his eye something, and he just turned, and the oil was just thrown on him," Smith's mother, Amber Smith, told local NBC affiliate KCRA.

Local cops arrested worker Jalani Bluett, 23, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon or instrument other than a firearm, mayhem, and battery causing serious bodily injury. Police have not released a motive.

"I want justice to be served," Amber Smith said. "I want him to serve the time he needs to serve for what he's done to my son. I mean, I don't wish bad things towards him. I just want him to understand that what he did — really understand what he did — and the pain that he caused to my son is excruciating."

Smith is scheduled to undergo surgery next week. Bluett appeared in court last Wednesday and pleaded not guilty, according to The Sacramento Bee. He is being held without bail.