A Utah mother shot the father of her children "point blank" at an indoor playground after he showed up to see them amid a custody dispute, then badmouthed the man to the kids — saying, "Daddy has issues," according to police.

Sarah Elias, 34, of Salt Lake City, is charged with attempted murder and domestic violence involving an injury or weapon in the presence of a child after allegedly shooting her ex-husband twice at a Kids Empire indoor playground in Salt Lake City.

Court documents obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune and local NBC affiliate KSL say Elias' ex told police he showed up unannounced after Elias refused to let him see their children for months.

"[The ex-husband] found them," the documents say.

Employees told police that Elias and her children regularly go to Kids Empire and were there on May 22 when the shooting occurred. They said Elias could be overheard talking to someone on the phone before the shooting, presumably her ex, and telling them, "You can just take me to court," according to the court documents.

Elias, who is usually talkative, began "pacing back and forth and looking out the windows" after initially appearing "eerily calm" upon her arrival, the employees alleged.

When her ex arrived, Elias proclaimed it was "showtime" before smiling and walking outside to meet him, according to the employees and court documents. The victim told police Elias allegedly began "kicking" and "throwing elbows" at him before taking out a handgun and threatening him with it.

The man then walked into Kids Empire and Elias allegedly followed. She opened fire on him inside the business and shot him "point blank," according to the employees and court documents. A worker immediately took their children outside and Elias allegedly came out to retrieve them while appearing "calm as a cucumber," per the employee.

"After the gunshots, Elias stood still for a second; she didn't look fazed or shocked," the court documents say, per KSL. "She didn't look like she cared."

The worker with the children told police Elias came outside and told the kids that "nothing happened" and "daddy has issues," according to the court documents. Officers then showed up and arrested her, the Tribune reports.

Court records viewed by the newspaper show that Elias and the father were married in 2020, and that the ex-husband filed temporary separation documents in 2024. Their divorce was finalized in March 2026, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Elias was granted primary custody of the kids, but she allegedly refused to let them see their father regularly despite having a joint-custody agreement.

"He had been trying for the last two months to pick up his daughters for parent-time, however, Elias has not been allowing it," the court documents allege, per KSL.

Police say Elias purchased the gun used in the shooting one week earlier. She is being held in Salt Lake County without bond.