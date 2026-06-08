A 46-year-old Florida man allegedly crashed his SUV and then carjacked a woman who stopped to help before he drove to a Chick-fil-A and grabbed a french fry from a child.

Cory Coddington faces a slew of charges including aggravated assault, carjacking, petit theft and leaving the scene of a crash, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred shortly before noon on Saturday in the 500 block of East Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach. Dispatch received several reports after a man, later identified as Coddington, apparently wrapped his SUV around a tree. Shyann Figaro told local ABC affiliate WSVN that she witnessed the crash and walked up to Coddington to see if he was OK.

"He stole my car," she said. "When I stopped, I got out of my car and he ended up taking my car and driving off with it."

Coddington allegedly drove to a nearby Chick-fil-A, where witnesses say he was covered in blood when he got out of his car, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

"A guy asked him, 'Are you okay?' and he said, 'Does it look like I'm okay?'" witness Laurence Lebel recalled.

The suspect then stole a french fry from a child and said he wanted a milkshake, Lebel said. The child received a new order of fries free of charge — but Coddington was not done with his alleged crime spree.

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He reportedly walked over to a gas station, where deputies confronted him. He was allegedly combative with cops before they took him into custody. Coddington was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputies say they recovered more than 10 grams of MDMA, widely known as ecstasy or molly, from the defendant.

Lebel told WTVJ that after the incident was over, she found it amusing.

"We're not from here," she said. "We don't see this every day."