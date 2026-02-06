A Washington, D.C., public school teacher's aide is accused of sticking hot sauce in the mouth of a nonverbal student and then declaring, "he deserved it."

Imani Davis, whose age is unclear, has been charged with simple assault over the incident involving 9-year-old David Griggs, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. She pleaded not guilty and was offered a plea deal on Wednesday during a status hearing, an offer that would allow her to only serve probation, an attorney for the boy's family told local CBS affiliate WUSA.

The incident is said to have occurred on Sept. 11, 2025, at J.C. Nalle Elementary School in the nation's capital. David, a nonverbal student with autism, was in a special education classroom along with a teacher's aide, Davis.

According to a police report reviewed by the Washington, D.C., TV station, a witness saw Davis put gloves on, place hot sauce on one of her fingers, and then put the finger in the child's mouth. The witness reported the incident to their supervisor, and police were called.

"The principal tells me that the aide in the classroom put gloves on and put hot sauce in my son's mouth," Shanice Griggs told WUSA in October. "You harmed my baby at a place where I'm supposed to feel safe leaving him there with you guys. I want charges being put towards her. I want her never able to work with special needs children again, because what if she does this to other people's children?"

After the alleged assault, the principal of the school sent a letter to families notifying them of the allegation. "I want to acknowledge that this news is concerning and emphasize that the safety and well-being of our students remain paramount," the letter reads.

The aide was placed on leave after the investigation commenced. The charge against her was handed down in November.

Davis, who had reportedly been working at the school for a month when the incident occurred, was apparently unrepentant, with the witness telling police that the aide said she committed the act because the boy "deserved it."

Griggs said her son loved to go to school before the incident, but afterward, he was "traumatized." She added that she got home from work that day and her son couldn't tell her what happened because he's nonverbal.

"And you knew that," Griggs told the area's Fox affiliate, WTTG, referencing the woman. "What type of human being is that?"

J.C. Nalle Elementary School's website has an Imani Davis listed as a paraprofessional under its special education team.

A status hearing is scheduled for Davis on March 9.