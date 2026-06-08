A Florida woman allegedly woke up her 8-year-old daughter and beat her "for no apparent reason" while also forcing the girl to eat trash or expired foods because she deemed the food in the home to be for "guests."

Naseline Timouche, 27, faces charges of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm and child neglect. Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office met with Timouche and her daughter on Saturday, a probable cause arrest affidavit said.

The girl was suffering from numerous scars and marks. She told deputies that her mother allegedly left her home alone for "extended periods of time," including overnight. She also accused her mother of waking her up in the middle of the night for no reason and beating her with a charging cord, and she said that she had several scars on her body to prove it.

She also had been beaten with a frying pan and spatula, the affidavit stated.

"The victim stated to detectives that she is not allowed to eat in her residence because the food is for 'guests,'" cops wrote. "Therefore she can eat expired foods or food from the trash."

A witness said she met the victim about two months ago and thought something was wrong. The witness said she would feed the victim while letting her stay in her home. She said she saw the victim walking alone around her home on Friday night and took the girl to her house.

After being advised of her Miranda rights, Timouche allegedly admitted to hitting her daughter with a charging cord. She also admitted to returning home at 5 a.m. Saturday after being out all night and never calling 911 when she saw her daughter was missing, per the complaint.

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"The defendant knowingly and willfully failed to provide her children with the care, supervision and services necessary to maintain the child's physical and mental health that a prudent person would consider essential for the well-being of a child," deputies wrote.

Timouche was arrested and taken to the Miami-Dade Jail, where she is being held without bond.