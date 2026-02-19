Police in North Dakota believe that a missing woman who is presumed dead might be found in Minnesota.

Joshua Hite, 21, was arrested on Feb. 10, weeks after his girlfriend, 25-year-old Isadora Wengel, went missing in early January. Authorities at the Fargo Police Department charged Hite with murder and believe Wengel is dead, but they are still seeking information about where her body is. In a Facebook post following Hite's arrest, Fargo police said a storage tote with a red cover may be the key to finding Wengel's remains.

Fargo police also believe that Wengel's body could be in Minnesota's Otter Tail County, "specifically the Fergus Falls, Elizabeth, Underwood and Battle Lake areas."

According to court documents obtained by local NBC affiliate KVLY, Wengel's DNA was found on several items collected from Hite's apartment including a bathroom mat, plastic sheeting, medical gauze, and multiple towels. A blue latex glove found at the scene included DNA from both Wengel and Hite.

Police said the UND Forensic Pathology Department analyzed a 12-inch Sawzall blade found at Hite's apartment and found it had an "admixed fragmented array of human bone, skeletal muscle, and adipose tissue," all of which matched Wengel's DNA profile. The gruesome find led Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski to state during a press conference on Feb. 11 that "there may be some dismemberment involved" with Wengel's presumed death, calling the alleged crime "heinous and diabolical."

According to court documents, Wengel was reported missing on Jan. 7, days after she was caught on surveillance cameras at a Walmart store in Fargo, North Dakota. She was last seen by her father on Dec. 31, 2025.

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota-based CBS affiliate WCCO reported that according to the court documents, Hite told police that Wengel had been staying at his apartment starting on Jan. 1. On Jan. 4, he said, the couple had an argument, and he attempted to break up with Wengel. Police said Hite told them he dropped Wengel off at her home on Jan. 5, then drove to his job at a local mall. However, police checked surveillance footage taken near her home at that time, and she was not seen in Hite's vehicle.

Zibolski said during the press conference that police did not find Hite's statements credible.

Police said a search of Hite's phone revealed that he used Google's search engine on the morning of Jan. 4 to find information about "home depot Sawzall," "door dash," "junk removal near me," "Dumpster," and "how to register for a legal alias." According to court documents, Hite had several items delivered to his apartment the same morning from Home Depot using DoorDash, including the Sawzall, plastic sheeting, large garbage bags, and a carbine saw blade.

At the press conference, Zibolski said Hite had two of the 27-gallon storage totes delivered to his apartment. Only one of them was found.

Hite was charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and providing false information to law enforcement. He is currently in custody at the Cass County Jail, where he is being held on $5 million cash bail. His next court date is scheduled for March 31.

The Fargo Police Department is asking for public assistance in recovering Wengel's remains. They urge anyone with information to call 701-451-7660 or the local agency in the jurisdiction where evidence is found. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting FARGOPD or WFPD and the tip to 847411.