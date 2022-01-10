Prosecutors Believe Motocross Youth Mentor and Stunt Rider in Traveling Circus Is Serial Child Rapist

Prosecutors in Tennessee on Monday said that a 30-year-old motocross youth mentor who was charged last month with raping three children may have also raped multiple other kids across 10 states.

Law enforcement authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying possible victims of alleged serial child rapist Ryan A. Meyung, who is accused of terrorizing children across the country as a child mentor and stunt motorcycle rider in a traveling circus, the district attorney said.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Chattanooga Police Department initially arrested Meyung in December and charged him with three counts of child rape and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. But a subsequent investigation with the help of federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) revealed additional evidence that’s led authorities to believe Meyung may be far more prolific than they once thought.

Pinkston said that all three agencies involved in the investigation “believe there may be more victims in other states, including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.”

“Mr. Meyung was running a business known as ‘Live Your Dreams MX, which involved him traveling around the United States and other countries building motocross tracks. His work also involved teaching and mentoring children on how to motocross,” Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston said in a press release. “

Pinkston said that in addition to running “Live Your Dreams MX,” Meyung also had longstanding connections with multiple “youth-oriented organizations and youth ministries.” He said Meyung has no known permanent address and moved from state to state often.

“He has resided with local families in areas where he builds motocross tracks and performs motocross camps for children or lives out of a bus he co-owned with another unnamed individual,” the DA said.

A father from one of those families was the first to press charges against Meyung after he allegedly raped the man’s 12-year-old son, Chattanooga ABC/Fox affiliate WTVC reported.

According to an affidavit obtained by the station, when the father confronted his child about a tobacco vaping device found in the house in early December, the child “broke down” and told his father Meyung gave it to him. Meyung reportedly stayed at the family’s home “every now and then when he was passing through town.” The child also reportedly said that Meyung on several occasions entered his bedroom and “engaged in inappropriate behavior with him.” Meyung allegedly gave the boy other gifts, including additional vaping devices, money, and an iPhone 12.

Two more alleged victims came forward later in the month and claimed Meyung raped them on Dec. 10. Per the affidavit, Meyung invited two young siblings, ages 10 and 11, onto his bus to “talk about dirt bike stuff.” Several minutes after getting on the bus, Meyung allegedly went to the front of the bus and locked the door. The kids reportedly said the “weird sound” of the locking door scared them. Meyung then alleged began sexually assaulting one of the children.

“Both children tried to fight Meyung off and escape, but realized the bus doors were locked. After some effort, they managed to get the front door open and run away, with Meyung shouting ‘Don’t tell your Dad’ as they left,’” WTVC reported.

Upon his arrest, Meyung reportedly told police he was a stunt rider with a traveling circus company, the affidavit said.

He currently remains in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center.

Meyung’s twin brother Bryan Meyung and a woman identified as Marisa Davis also face evidence tampering charges.

Authorities asked that anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the case against Meyung to contact investigators at the HSI tipline 866-347-2423, or online at https://www.ice.gov/tipline.

[image via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office]

