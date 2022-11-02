Police captured a man suspected of shooting and injuring two officers. Kendall “Book” Howard, 30, was taken into custody at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, said Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

Authorities did not identify the injured officers, but both are in stable condition. Stephens said they are expected to make a complete and full recovery. Both officers have one-and-a-half years on the job, City of Newark’s Director of Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé said in a press conference with Stephens. One of the officers was expected to be released from the hospital on Wednesday. The other still has to recover some more before leaving the hospital.

“I just visited the two police officers who were shot during yesterday’s attack in Newark. Both of them are expected to make full recoveries,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said. “Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Our thoughts remain with the @NewarkNJPolice officers. We are grateful for our federal, state, county and local officials who are assisting in this investigation, and we urge anyone with information on Kendall Howard to contact @ECPONJ1 as we work to bring him into custody. https://t.co/yWvpOjHGDu — Attorney General Matt Platkin (@NewJerseyOAG) November 2, 2022

Kendall “Book” Howard, 30, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and various weapons charges, according to authorities. One of the officers was released from the hospital Wednesday and the other is expected to be released within the week. — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 2, 2022

One officer was shot in the leg, according to NJ.com. The other was grazed in the neck and receive a bullet to the shoulder.

Howard was wanted for shooting someone on Friday, according to CNN. A person identified Howard from a flier and called cops, according to authorities. Police found Howard in a parking lot.

“They gave him instructions,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. “There was a brief altercation. The gentleman pulled a gun out, shot two police officers at close range. Gunshot was returned – fire was returned. The gentleman retreated into the building,”

“They stopped him to talk to him and to identify him, and a violent interaction occurred,” Stephens said, according to NJ.com.

There was initial confusion, including untrue reports that a gunman was firing at the street from a rooftop, the outlet said. Much initial reporting on the situation came from law enforcement sources on background.

New: Kendell Howard, 30, of East Orange, was arrested around 11 this morning at the same apartment building where he’s accused of trying to kill two Newark cops, a prosecutor said. It’s unclear if he was there the entire time. A neighborhood was locked down for hours yesterday. pic.twitter.com/oFTfEhvPbO — Nick Meidanis (@NickMeidanis) November 2, 2022

Howard is charged with two counts of attempted murder. He is also accused of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

[Image via Essex County Prosecutor’s Office]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]