Shooter Opened Fire on New Jersey Police from an Elevated Position, Injuring Two: Reports

A gunman is reportedly accused of shooting two police officers who were trying to serve a warrant. The injured cops are said to be in stable condition. A suspect is not in custody.

DEVELOPING: Reports that a shooter in an elevated position, has shot 2 police officers in Newark, New Jersey. Shooter is reportedly using a rifle and is actively shooting at PD. Tactical units on scene. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/oOrKAOVr2K — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) November 1, 2022

The officers’ wounds are not considered life threatening, a law enforcement source told CBS News. The suspect allegedly opened fire from a roof or window. One of the police officers was struck in the neck and the other in the leg, said law enforcement sources for New York City NBC affiliate WNBC-TV.

The suspect allegedly had a long gun and fled to the top of a nearby building, according to WNBC’s sources. That suspect fired at least twice, said an individual the TV station described as a high-ranking law enforcement source. The source reportedly that though the person was not in custody, there was no more threat to the community.

The location cited in the warrant being served was reportedly a home near the intersection of Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue, the television station continued.

The neighborhood was locked down, according to the high-ranking source. Investigators believe the shooter is hiding in a building within that area, according to WNBC’s report.

“I am aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said in a tweet. “I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe.”

“I am praying for the courageous officers shot in the line of duty today, defending our city,” U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., a Democrat who represents Newark, said. “I am continuing to monitor the situation in Newark and encourage all to stay vigilant until the assailant is caught.”

“My team and I are closely monitoring the unfolding situation in Newark and will remain in touch with local and state authorities to provide whatever assistance we can,” U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D) of New Jersey said.

[Screenshot via Moshe Schwartz]

