‘Following prosecutorial review,’ person of interest in murder of Detroit neurosurgeon released from custody

As recently as Friday, the top cop in the Detroit Police Department said he was confident that the person of interest investigators took into custody “knows something about” the still-unsolved murder of a beloved neurosurgeon. On Tuesday, Michigan cops announced that the person of interest in Dr. Devon Alan Hoover’s death is out of custody “following prosecutorial review.”

“We can confirm that the person of interest taken into custody on April 28 has been discharged following prosecutorial review,” Detroit Police announced. “Homicide personnel will continue to investigate the information in its possession and follow up on any leads it receives.”

Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters Friday that police took the person of interest into custody on an unrelated warrant. The chief did not reveal anyone’s name or say anything more about the unrelated warrant. Still, he said investigators were confident the person of interest “knows something about what occurred” two weekends ago.

Cops went to the home on the 100 block of W. Boston Blvd on April 23 after receiving a call from a member of Hoover’s family, when the doctor did not show up at event he was supposed to attend, the police chief said. Hoover, 53, was found shot multiple times in the head and wrapped in a blanket in an attic crawl space at his Boston-Edison home two Sundays ago. Hoover’s funeral service was held this past Sunday; police are also investigating a break-in at the victim’s home that occurred the night before the ceremony. As of Tuesday afternoon, no one has been arrested for the break-in.

“We’re confident that the person has information on what transpired,” Chief White said previously. “Right now, though, we are happy to have a person of interest who we could question. We are confident as a police agency that this person knows something about what occurred.”

White also asserted that the killing was clearly targeted and the perpetrator is someone Hoover knew.

“This was not a random act,” White added.

Chief White said Friday that investigators had “some theories,” but he didn’t get into detail so as not to be “irresponsible” or jeopardize the ongoing homicide probe.

On Monday, the Detroit Police Department renewed its call for helpful tips, as members of the public cry out for justice in the case.

“The DPD is actively investigating this tragic event. At this time, we are carefully examining all evidence and investigative leads,” police said. “We’re asking that the community bring forward any information it may have in this matter.”

The neurosurgeon’s family said in an obituary that Hoover’s mother Lauretta died four days after her son’s horrific death. Dr. Hoover was one of seven children and was Lauretta Hoover’s only son.

