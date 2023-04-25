Detroit neurosurgeon mysteriously found shot to death at home over the weekend

A 53-year-old neurosurgeon was found fatally shot at home over the weekend in Detroit, Michigan after investigators were called to the residence for a wellbeing check.

Dr. Devon Alan Hoover, regarded by fellow medical professionals as one of the top neurosurgeons in the area, was found shot to death on Sunday evening.

“On Sunday evening officers received a police run to a house located in the 100 block of W. Boston Blvd. for a wellbeing check. Officers made entry and observed a 53-year-old male victim had been fatally shot. At this point, circumstances are unknown,” Detroit Police said in a statement to Law&Crime. “No further information is available at this time.”

Authorities would not, at this time, say where on the body Hoover was shot or how many bullet wounds he sustained.

A since-removed “find a doctor” page for Hoover on Ascension Michigan’s website said he was a “board certified neurosurgeon and has a special interest in the treatment of neck and back disorders.”

“He completed his medical training at Indiana University School of Medicine, and his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit,” the brief biography said. “He also completed fellowships, one in peripheral nerve surgery at Louisiana State University School of Medicine with Dr. David Kline, and one in Pediatric Neurosurgery at Children’s Hospital of Michigan with pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Alexa Canady.”

The doctor also noted that he was highly respected among his peers, citing Hour Detroit magazine’s 2008 “Top Docs” rankings.

The “Top Docs” rankings were the result of “approximately 16,000 surveys […] mailed to M.D.s and D.O.s in five counties (using addresses provided by the State of Michigan).”

“Recipients were asked to nominate colleagues they deemed best in their given specialties,” Hour Detroit noted.

Ascension Michigan said in a statement that Hoover was a “dedicated and well respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will be greatly missed by our community,” according to WXYZ.

“Our sincerest condolence and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends and fellow associated during this incredibly difficult time,” the hospital reportedly said.

