Corey Harrison, 40, one of the cast members of the reality TV show “Pawn Stars,” said he was unsteady during a DUI field test because he suffered a bad infection on his right shin from walking through poison ivy.

“You’re obviously nervous every time you get pulled over. It’s not a normal thing for me,” he told The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s, ‘Stand on this leg, stand on that leg, walk in a straight line.’ I felt I passed it. But the test is meant for you to fail, no matter what.”

Cops in Las Vegas, Nevada, claim Harrison’s eyes were bloodshot, that he had a blank stare, and that he smelled like alcohol, according to TMZ, which first wrote about the arrest.

Harrison allegedly did not maintain his lane, sometimes swerving into the bike lane.

Police said that after Harrison discussed possibly asking for his lawyer, an officer told him that they’d get a search warrant for his blood and that his license would be revoked if he refused.

Harrison gave a breath sample, though the report stated the breathalyzer at the jail was broken, so Harrison allowed his blood to be drawn.

Despite the arrest, officers reportedly did not release the results of the blood test.

“I suck at playing Simon Says,” Harrison quipped when telling the outlet the reason behind his arrest.

He was cited at about 1 a.m. on Friday in the Arts District.

He told the outlet he had flown back to Las Vegas from Minneapolis International Airport after doing filming for “Pawn Stars Do America.” Harrison said he had had a drink seven hours before, but nothing after he landed. The reality TV personality acknowledged having a bottle of wine in his vehicle, a 2020 Ford F-250, but the beverage, which was from an Argentine fan-friend, was unopened.

He said he did not get the results of his blood test and his license was not suspended. Harrison questioned why he received a field sobriety test.

“How about, give me a breathalyzer and let’s cut the [BS] out,” Harrison said. He claimed the officer told him the machine was broken. “But I’m like, amongst the four police officers that were here, there wasn’t one breathalyzer? After pulling me over suspecting I’ve been drinking? I would have definitely called for a vehicle with one.”

Harrison acknowledged being unsteady during the field sobriety test but said he had a bad infection on his right shin from walking through poison ivy during a Rhode Island filming. Harrison said he had trouble keeping his footing on the paver-stone surface, and two of the officers left during the test – their sirens on and vehicles “flying by” – in order to respond to a shooting.

“This is when I’m trying to stand on this leg, that leg,” he said.

Harrison voiced an intention to fight the case

“I’m not going to say, ‘[Screw] Metro! Drinking and driving should be legal!'” Harrison said. “I’m not trying to be that guy. But I’m the guy who, when I get punched in the face, I am going to fight back.”

