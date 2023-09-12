A man described as a career criminal being sought in an attempted murder “wreaked havoc in all directions” in South Carolina when he allegedly robbed and beat a man with a baseball bat.

Jertavious Mantrail Mack, 31, was arrested on Friday with the help of a U.S. Marshals Service task force, authorities said. He was booked without bail into the Johnson Detention Center on charges of armed robbery, assault and first-degree battery. Details about the victim’s condition were not available.

Mack was wanted on an unrelated attempted murder charge from 2020 and a bench warrant for failure to pay, police said in a news release. Details about the earlier cases were not available.

“This is an example of a career criminal,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said in the news release. “He has wreaked havoc in all directions. Law enforcement has done their job, the next and final step is for the courts to put him away in jail where he should stay.”

The baseball bat attack happened on Aug. 12 on Willis Street in Gray Court. A deputy responded to the area on a call of a man who had been assaulted. Once there, the deputy discovered the man in severe pain. He had cuts on his face and swelling, officials said.

It was unclear whether Mack has retained an attorney.

