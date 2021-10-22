Pa. Mom on Meth Stabbed a Man in the Heart After Argument Over Food, Told Stranger That the Victim Was Trying to Hug Her: Cops

A 28-year-old Centre County, Pennsylvania woman who authorities say has a history of abusing meth now faces a third-degree murder charge for stabbing a man to death back in April 2021. Brittany Guisewhite allegedly stabbed Robert W. Farwell in the heart following an argument over food on April 8, then told a stranger that the stabbing was an accident and that the victim was just “trying to give me a hug.”

These are some of the details about the killing that have been reported so far by WTAJ. Court records obtained by Law&Crime show that Guisewhite, of Bellefonte, Pa., faces multiple charges, including: third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter resulting from provocation by the individual killed, aggravated assault, and possession of a controlled substance.

Records also show that Guisewhite, a mother to a 4-year-old girl, has had several run-ins with law enforcement over the years, mostly for speeding and infractions like driving without a registration card or driving an unregistered vehicle. The disposition of 2014 and 2016 cases for retail theft and disorderly conduct are listed as “waived for court.” Guisewhite’s legal problems are much more serious now: the third-degree murder charge (leaving aside the other charges) is punishable upon conviction by a decade or two in prison.

According to WTAJ, the suspect and the victim had a “tumultuous” relationship. The suspect herself was described as having a history of “erratic,” “spastic behavior,” and paranoia, as a result of regular meth use. Guisewhite allegedly tested positive for meth hours after the killing.

After the purported food argument, Guisewhite allegedly barricaded herself in a bedroom and then came out of that room with a knife; the suspect threatened to stab Farwell if he approached her. She followed through on that threat, according to cops. The suspect’s young daughter was reportedly in the residence at the time of the stabbing and woke up from her slumber as a result of the violence.

From here, Guisewhite allegedly ran out of the residence and flagged down a random truck driver. Guisewhite allegedly told this stranger that the stabbing was accidental and that Farwell was trying to hug her while she was armed with a knife.

Police said that the murder weapon was found in the kitchen sink at the scene. The drug possession charge stems from meth that was allegedly found in a vehicle.

Guisewhite’s bail was set at $250,000 on Wednesday at a preliminary arraignment. She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 3.

