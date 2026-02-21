A man in Oklahoma is accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend and breaking into her bedroom because she would not go out with him again.

Branden Daniels, 39, has been charged with first-degree burglary after a former felony conviction and obstruction, the Tulsa Police Department announced in a press release.

The underlying incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

At about 3:20 a.m., a woman called the Tulsa Police Department and told officers that "her ex-boyfriend was threatening to slash her tires over her not going out with him." The law enforcement agency quipped that "this is not the most effective way to win someone over."

According to the woman, Daniels showed up at her apartment in the area of 63rd Street and Peoria Avenue in the city "and was yelling at her from outside," police said. The defendant allegedly continued to threaten her "before breaking a bedroom window and climbing into the apartment."

Photos provided by the department show shattered glass in a home's window — as well as apparently the ensuing moments as officers arrived.

The responding officers allegedly found Daniels "climbing out of the bedroom window," and when he noticed them, he "screamed and froze," allowing law enforcement to detain him and bring him into custody.

In one photo believed to be taken from an officer's body-worn camera footage, the suspect can be seen with his hands in the air as an officer points what appears to be a stun gun at him.

Daniels was placed in the Tulsa County Jail on the aforementioned charges.