NASCAR driver arrested for charges of strangulation and ‘assault on female’

NASCAR driver Cody Ware was arrested on Monday for charges of strangulation and attacking a female victim in Iredell County, North Carolina, and has since been suspended indefinitely from racing.

His racing team, Rick Ware Racing, cryptically announced on Saturday that the 27-year-old would miss the race at Bristol Motor Speedway. They only referred to it as him focusing on “a personal matter,” and said the Ware family asked for their privacy.

Statement from Rick Ware Racing Cody Ware will step away from racing this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway to focus on a personal matter. Matt Crafton will drive the No. 51 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing. Crafton has more than 500 overall-starts in his NASCAR career, winning… pic.twitter.com/hUURe7RM6Q — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) April 8, 2023

They acknowledged the charges on Monday.

“We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition,” they said. “We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision. The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course.”

￼Rick Ware Racing Statement Regarding Cody Ware MOORESVILLE, NC (April 10, 2023) — We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition. We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision. The matter is… — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) April 10, 2023

NASCAR on Monday acknowledged he was charged with felony assault by strangulation — inflict serious injury, and misdemeanor assault on a female. The bond was set at $3,000.

Jail records show that Ware was booked Monday at 10:38 a.m. and was released from custody at 3:36 p.m.

Ware is not the only recent NASCAR driver to face a courtroom. Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said in February. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed.

