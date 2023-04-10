Father allegedly lost 2-year-old in brook while fleeing crash, now he’s charged with manslaughter

Police claim that a Massachusetts father lost his 2-year-old son in a brook while fleeing the scene of a car crash, and the boy died after suffering “drowning injuries.” Darel A. Galorenzo, 35, pleaded not guilty on Monday to manslaughter, operating under the influence, reckless endangerment of a child, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to NBC Boston. He allegedly told cops that his son had ran into the body of water.

Cops said this incident happened early Saturday morning in the town of Clarksburg, Massachusetts. This is along the border with Vermont.

Officers claim Galorenzo, a resident of nearby Readsboro, Vermont, was driving a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek SUV while intoxicated, and he crashed. This reportedly was a single-vehicle rollover. State police said troopers were dispatched at 1:58 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the two-year-old boy died after his father, while fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash on foot, lost the child in a brook,” cops wrote.

Officers suggested that Galorenzo probably fell and lost his grip on the child while trying to wade through the water, which they described as being “frigid” and having a “swift current,” according to a police report obtained by NBC Boston.

“A Trooper from the State Police-Cheshire Barracks and Clarksburg Firefighters who responded to the crash located and pulled the child from Hudson Brook,” officers wrote on Facebook.

Authorities said they had found the child in the water shortly before 2:20 a.m. and immediately performed first-aid on him for what they described as “drowning injuries.”

“The child was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” police wrote.

First responders took Galorenzo to the hospital for minor injuries. He allegedly said he took his son driving because the child could not sleep and was coughing. Galorenzo claimed ice caused the crash, and that his son ran from the scene and into the stream, according to cops.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]