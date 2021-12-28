‘Monster’ Gets Four Consecutive Life Sentences for ‘Heinous’ Quadruple Murder of Victims He Stabbed More Than 100 Times

A judge in North Dakota sentenced a man to spend the rest of his days behind bars for the brutal 2019 murders of four people who were stabbed more than 100 times combined. South Central District Judge David Reich handed down four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole to Chad Isaak, 47, one for each of the victims he was convicted of murdering in a manner so gruesome that even his own defense attorney described the massacre as one of the most “exceptionally heinous” crimes in North Dakota history, the Star Tribune reported.

As previously reported by Law&Crime, prosecutors used surveillance footage and DNA evidence to convict Isaak of killing four people inside of property management company RJR Maintenance & Management, which oversaw the lot where Isaak’s mobile home was parked. His victims included the company’s co-owner Robert Fakler, 52, RJR employee Adam Fuehrer, 42, and married couple William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45. Three of the victims were also shot.

Reich rejected a request from Isaak’s attorney, Jesse Walstad, to allow his client to at least have a chance at parole.

“Mr. Isaak took the lives of four innocent people with a senseless act of extreme and brutal violence in this case, and in doing so he not only killed four innocent people, he adversely impacted the lives of scores of family members and friends of the victims,” Reich reportedly said.

Reich also noted that Isaak has steadfastly refused to admit that he committed the crimes for which he is going to prison.

“When you talk about a just result and the possibility of redemption, Mr. Isaak doesn’t admit to the crimes that he’s been convicted of and has not shown any remorse in this case,” Reich said, adding that sentencing Isaak to four consecutive life sentences was “the only way that justice can be given for each individual victim in this case.”

Jurors took a little over four hours to convict Isaak on four counts of murder in August. He was also convicted of burglary, unlawful entry into a vehicle, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Prosecutors, however, never established a motive as to why the former navy veteran went on the killing spree.

Several of the victims’ family members were on hand and read emotional victim impact statements.

Jackie Fakler, Robert Fakler’s wife, called Isaak a “coward” who didn’t even give his victims the chance to flee, according to a report from Bismarck CBS affiliate KXMB-TV.

“The thing I have a hard time, Isaak, is I can’t forgive you. You took so much that day,” Jackie reportedly said while speaking directly to Isaak. “I don’t hate but you have made me hate. Thank God I have the individuals I have around me. I am glad you’re behind bars and hopefully for the rest of your life. You’re uncaring, you’re unthinking. I want everyone to know these four individuals were wonderful people. I don’t think you feel any remorse for it at all. You’re cold.”

Adam Fuehrer’s sister Natascha Towne spoke longingly about her brother’s legacy before turning her ire to Isaak.

“Chad Isaak, you need to sit in jail until you rot. I wish you could feel the fear you put in your victims every day of your life,” she said, adding, “Chad Isaak is a monster.”

Prior to Reich handing down his sentence, Isaak reportedly asked if he could address the court.

“I can honestly tell you I’m not a murderer, and that’s all I have to say,” he reportedly said.

Many of the victims’ family members and friends reportedly clapped and cheered when the sentenced was passed. Isaak reportedly had no reaction.

Editor’s note: this story was updated post-publication to correctly identify Natascha Towne as the speaker of a victim impact statement.

