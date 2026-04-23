An Oklahoma woman is facing substantial prison time for slapping her daughter and producing drugs near an elementary school.

On Wednesday, Lyndsay Spegal, 41, was found guilty on one count each of child abuse, child neglect, and endeavoring to manufacture a controlled substance by a jury of her peers in Rogers County.

Jurors, in turn, recommended lengthy sentences of 15 years in prison for the abuse count, 25 years for the neglect count, and 20 years for the drug count, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

The underlying incidents date back to July 2025, when police received a tip about a teenage girl being slapped in Claremore, a small city located roughly 30 miles northwest of Tulsa.

When questioned, the child told investigators her mother would become violent while using drugs like DMT — or dimethyltryptamine, a strong hallucinogen — inside the home, according to court records obtained by Tulsa-based CBS affiliate KOTV.

The defendant's daughter went on to accuse her mother of physical and emotional abuse spanning several years, police said.

Spegal downplayed the slapping incident while offering various narratives about why she did it, at first telling investigators she slapped her daughter to clear out an ear infection, according to law enforcement. Then, the defendant amended her statement to say the slap was in response to the girl using profanity, while adding that the violence also helped clear out her daughter's ear infection.

An ensuing search of the Spegal home turned up six jars of liquid believed to be DMT and a growing box for psilocybin mushrooms — which are medium-strength hallucinogens — along with smoking devices and seeds, according to law enforcement.

The defendant was open about her efforts to grow magic mushrooms, saying she had started roughly a month before the search after she purchased supplies online. Spegal was also a voluble proponent of DMT, telling officers it is "a gift from God and changes lives."

In the arrest report, police noted the defendant's residence is located 287 feet from Westside Elementary School.

During trial, Spegal's daughter said her mother most recently slapped her twice during an argument, according to a courtroom report by KOTV. The girl also described being slapped by her mother before — including once when the impact was so hard her ear began to bleed.

Prosecutors also showed jurors body-worn camera footage where police questioned the teenager about her mother's long-term abuse.

The state called a total of nine witnesses during the proceedings, according to court records. Among those witnesses were the child's guardian, family members, a social worker, and law enforcement.

The girl's guardian described how she saw handprints on the girl's face and filed an application for emergency guardianship. The victim eventually came to live with her after a fight in late June 2025. The guardian went on to say the teenager was afraid to return home and feared the prospect of her mom showing up to take her back.

A cousin also testified to say that they recalled Spegal becoming violent on numerous occasions when she was under the influence of drugs.

The defense was haphazard — and pro se.

While defending herself, Spegal questioned her own daughter and at least once broke down in tears while cross-examining her.

"Don't you think parents have a right to discipline their children?" the defendant asked, according to KOTV journalist Lori Fullbright.

To which the girl replied: "Yes, but they don't have the right to hit them."

At one point, Spegal appeared emotional when pressing her daughter and said: "Can't you see the things I did to you, were out of love?"

Sentencing in the case is slated for June 30.