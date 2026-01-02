A mother and father of three kids in Ohio were both arrested, one for menacing and one for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Summer R. Davis, 32, was placed under arrest after being questioned at the Solon Police Department in connection with accusations that she was threatening someone at an apartment complex on Dec. 28, 2025. According to a police report obtained by local Fox affiliate WJW, Davis brought her three children, ages 4, 5, and 12 years old, with her to the station. The children's father, 33-year-old Harold Jenkins, was called to pick them up; officers kept an eye on the children until he arrived.

When Jenkins showed up, police said he appeared intoxicated. Then, after he had the kids in the car and started driving away, police said he drove over the curb, so they pulled him over. Jenkins was then arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

WJW reported that the events of the day began at an apartment complex in Solon, Ohio. Police said a 28-year-old man called 911 to report that his ex-girlfriend, later identified as Davis, was sending him multiple messages and calling him repeatedly. He ignored them until Davis allegedly showed up at the apartment he shared with his 34-year-old brother and a 28-year-old woman and started banging on the door.

The woman told police that Davis allegedly threatened to shoot her and requested a protection order against her.

After Davis was identified, she voluntarily went to the Solon Police Department to be questioned. Davis denied making the threats and was charged with menacing, a misdemeanor, and placed under arrest. She informed officers that her children were in the car in the station's parking lot. That was when Jenkins was called to retrieve them.

Jenkins arrived at the station, and police said he appeared to be intoxicated. After he was pulled over for jumping the curb, police said the car smelled of alcohol and cannabis, and Jenkins' speech was slurred. He refused a breath test at the scene.

While the three children were in the car, Jenkins told police that there were weapons in the vehicle. Police allegedly found a loaded semi-automatic rifle in the front seat where the 12-year-old was sitting and a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

Police arrested Jenkins and booked him into jail at the Solon Police Department. He was charged with improper handling of firearms in a vehicle, endangering children, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. His license was immediately suspended.

WJW reported that the children are now in the custody of their grandmother.

Both Davis and Jenkins each posted 10% of their respective $2,500 bonds and were released from jail. Their next court dates were not made available.