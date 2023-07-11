Middle school principal tried to lure child to meet for sex on Snapchat, caught with ‘Grimace shake from McDonald’s, chicken nuggets, and a box of condoms’: Cops

A 55-year-old middle school principal in New York was arrested last week after he allegedly tried to entice a 16-year-old girl into having sex with him at a remote location where he was found with chicken nuggets and a Grimace milkshake from McDonald’s as well as a box condoms.

Johnson City Middle School Principal Daniel Erickson was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of felony luring a child and one count of misdemeanor third-degree attempted rape, authorities announced.

Authorities confirmed that Erickson and the victim knew each other, as she was previously a student of the middle school.

“As a father, I know this is a nightmare scenario for any parent. We entrust our schools with the care and safety of our children, and to have an individual violate that trust, abuse their power and prey on a very student charged in our schools’ care is beyond disgusting,” Sheriff Fred Akshar said in a statement. “If anyone in our community finds themselves in a similar situation, whether you are a student or a parent of a student, it’s critically important that you come forward immediately and make your school and law enforcement aware.”

According to a Monday press release from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted Wednesday, July 5, to a situation involving an adult male — later identified as Erickson — who was allegedly making unlawful attempts to meet a minor for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity.

Investigators say that the initial interaction between Erickson and the victim began at least one week prior to his arrest, with Erickson allegedly posing as a younger adult on Snapchat and striking up a conversation with the teen. However, Erickson was allegedly able to convince the victim of his true identity using his position as the Johnson City Middle School Principal and the school district database information.

After the victim learned who Erickson really was, their conversations continued and the principal allegedly made “multiple attempts” to schedule a time where the two of them could meet in person. During those conversations, Erickson is accused of “making statements and eventually overt actions to indicate he was going to engage in sexual conduct with the minor,” authorities said. Erickson at one point even offered to go to the teen’s home, but authorities say that attempt was “foiled” when the victim decided not to go outside to meet him.

Investigators said that after BCSO deputies were notified of the situation on July 5 by the school district there was “no further risk of harm to the juvenile female at any time” as investigators were aware of her location and Erickson’s location at all times.

Erickson on July 7 allegedly agreed to meet with the victim at a “remote location” with the intention of “engaging in sexual relations,” however, when he arrived at the location he was met by law enforcement who promptly took him into custody.

As part of the aforementioned “overt actions” taken by Erickson, Sheriff Akshar said the principal went to the supposed rendezvous with “a Grimace shake from McDonald’s, chicken nuggets, and a box of condoms.”

Johnson City Central School District superintendent Eric Race during a Monday press conference said that Erickson, a 20-year employee of the district, was immediately placed on administrative leave pending further notice and added that he is prohibited from entering any district property or using any district equipment or devices.

“The district is taking all necessary and appropriate steps to ensure the safety and security of our students, staff and the public,” Race said. “We understand the extreme, unfortunate and negative impacts Mr. Erickson’s alleged actions are causing our school district, our students, our parents, our community. You have my full commitment to do everything within my duty to uphold the safety of our students and I will continue that pledge as long as I’m in this role.”

The superintendent also clarified that authorities do not believe any unlawful conduct took place on district property.

Erickson was booked into the Broome County Correctional Facility where he is currently being held without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

