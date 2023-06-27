Father charged with murder for killing his 3-week-old daughter with crossbow was found hiding in woods, police say

A New York man is facing murder charges after fatally shooting his 3-week-old infant daughter and injuring his wife with a crossbow, police said.

Patrick D. Proefriedt, 26, is now in custody at the Broome County Jail and is being held without bail.

Broome County Sheriff’s deputies and Emergencies Medical Services responded around 5 a.m. Monday to a report that a 31-year-old adult female had been shot with a crossbow at a home on State Route 41 in Collesville.

Investigators arrived on the scene and soon learned that Proefriedt had “gotten into an argument with his wife and fired a crossbow at her while she was holding their 3-week-old daughter,” police said in a press release.

“The broadhead crossbow bolt hit the child in the upper torso, exiting near the armpit before striking the woman in the chest,” police said.

The defendant then allegedly removed the bolt and tried to prevent his wife from calling 911 before fleeing the scene in a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to police. Proefriedt was not at the home when responding officers arrived.

Police located the crossbow at the home and attempted lifesaving measures on the infant, later identified as Eleanor M. Carey. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The wife, Megan, was transported to Wilson Hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said.

Authorities quickly launched a massive search for Proefriedt, with New York State Police and Chenango County Sheriff’s Office deputies forming a perimeter around the area with multiple patrol units and an aerial drone.

Proefriedt was found hiding in the woods less than a mile from the home after his vehicle became stuck in the mud and was taken into custody.

The defendant is facing charges including second-degree murder, attempted murder in the second degree and criminal contempt in the first degree.

The criminal contempt charge is for violating an order of protection, according to police.

“Proefriedt has a history of domestic incidents with the victim and an active Stay Away Order of Protection in place,” police said.

“It’s just a tragic case. It’s a senseless case. Reminder to all of us standing here today that domestic violence is incredibly real,” Sheriff Fred Akshar said at a press conference.

Proefriedt will remain in custody with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office until his arraignment. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory,” said Akshar. “Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3-week-old girl, Eleanor Carey. I commend the quick and decisive action of our Law Enforcement division in responding to this tragedy and ensuring Mr. Proefriedt did not escape justice. Thank you to the New York State Police and the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office for assisting with this investigation and arrest.”

