A Nevada man calmly walked into a Las Vegas grocery store where his ex-wife worked and shot her and her new husband dead after she made Facebook posts about "the hate" and "vendetta" he had against her following a custody dispute, cops and witnesses say.

"He was completely calm. No expression. No nothing," a shopper told the Las Vegas Review-Journal about Alejandro Estrada, 43, who is accused of shooting his former spouse, Amanda Frias Rosas, and her new husband, Victor Frias Rosas, at a Smith's grocery store in the Silverado Ranch neighborhood on Tuesday.

"There was a volley of shots — like eight shots," the shopper, Paula Milton, recounted. "All of the sudden you just heard bang, bang, bang, bang."

Milton said Estrada was "calmly walking" through the Smith's before and after the shooting until being tackled by a group of bystanders outside. Witnesses told local media outlets that Estrada was carrying a handgun and a rifle in a backpack. Police confirmed during a press conference that he had "several different weapons" on him.

Authorities were called after the shooting and arrived at the scene to find at least three individuals "subduing the suspect" after allegedly taking a gun away from him. "The individuals … showed tremendous courage," a police official said during the presser.

The official told reporters that Estrada and Amanda Frias Rosas "had some custody issues that they have been dealing with lately," which boiled over as they were getting ready to celebrate their 12-year-old son's birthday.

"You know what they had in the shopping cart when they got killed?" a co-worker at the Smith's, Arturo Salazar, told local Fox affiliate KVVU about Amanda Frias Rosas and Victor Frias Rosas. "They had a cake that said, 'Happy birthday.'"

On Facebook, Amanda Frias Rosas posted about working at the Smith's with Victor Frias Rosas while experiencing custody-related problems with Estrada.

"The hate you have for your ex should never be more than the love you have for your child," the mom said in January 2025. "You're just hurting your child by hurting your ex. Good parents shouldn't have to beg or fight for a place in THEIR child's life!"

In September 2025, Amanda Frias Rosas shared a quote that said, "Anyone can have a child and call themselves 'a parent.' A real parent is someone who puts that child above their own selfish needs and wants."

She accompanied the message with a Facebook status post saying, "And doesn't use them as pawns that hurt them to fulfill your vendetta."

Marriage records show that Amanda Frias Rosas and Victor Frias Rosas tied the knot in February 2025 after she and Estrada split up in 2023. According to local CBS affiliate KLAS, the Clark County district attorney's office filed a notice and finding of financial responsibility on March 6 that stated that Estrada — who had been ordered to pay $342 a month in child support — owed more than $2,800 as of November 2025.

The two parents had joint legal custody, per KLAS.

Describing Victor Frias Rosas, a family friend told KVVU, "This is somebody who's one of the nicest people I've ever met. He and his wife. I mean, they're so down to earth. They helped everybody. I've always seen a smile on their face."

Estrada has been charged with two counts of open murder, eight counts of discharging a gun, and one count each of burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon and aggravated stalking with use of a deadly weapon. He was due to appear in court on Wednesday.