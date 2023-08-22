A man who wore a bladed glove reminiscent of Freddy Krueger, Edward Scissorhands, or a weapon in the Fallout video game series has been convicted of attempted murder for chasing Black Lives Matter demonstrators and trying to run them down with his SUV.

Frank Cavalluzzi, 57, is guilty of nine counts of attempted murder in the second degree, nine counts of attempted assault in the first degree, seven counts of menacing in the second, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and reckless driving, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced.

He faces up to 25 years in prison for each count of attempted murder. His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 13.

Prosecutors said a group of BLM demonstrators with signs and posters were on the sidewalk by the intersection of the Cross Island Parkway service road and Clintonville Street in the Whitestone neighborhood of Queens on June 2, 2020, days after the murder of George Floyd sparked worldwide demonstrations against police brutality.

Cavalluzzi encountered them while he was driving. He abruptly stopped his SUV across the street, and yelled profanities and racial slurs, prosecutors said.

“You’re in the wrong neighborhood,” he said.

Prosecutors, who described the protestors as peaceful, said that Cavalluzzi then escalated the situation.

“He then made a U-turn, exited the vehicle wearing four serrated blades attached to a leather glove strapped to his right arm, and chased several of the demonstrators while waving the bladed glove and screaming at them,” the DA’s statement said.

“You want to throw s— at my car?” he said repeatedly, wielding the weaponized glove while chasing a man, video shows.

Prosecutors say that Cavalluzzi eventually re-entered his vehicle, yelling “I will kill you,” before driving onto the sidewalk at the demonstrators.

You can see the encounter below.

SEE IT: Man gets out of his car with a knife contraption and tries to attack #BLM protestors in Whitestone, Queens. Police say “no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.” pic.twitter.com/r1bWnSJlgV — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) June 3, 2020

“A dangerous man is going to jail,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “It’s a good day for New York and the First Amendment.”

