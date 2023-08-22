A Maryland man shot and killed his wife and young son before turning his gun on himself sometime last week, authorities say.

The deceased family of three was identified as Yogesh H. Nagarajappa, 37, Prathiba Y. Amarnath, 37, and Yash Honnal, 6, by the Baltimore County Police Department in an updated press release.

“Based on the initial investigation, this incident is believed to be a double murder suicide that suspect Yogesh H. Nagarajappa committed,” the press release reads.

From the beginning, signs pointed to a murder-suicide. Police said there was no threat to the community in their initial press release on the slayings and added that they were not looking for a suspect.

Each member of the family appeared to have died from a single gunshot wound, police said. The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Officer is currently conducting a “thorough examination” into each of the deceased’s precise manner and cause of death.

The discovery was made at a house on Kenilworth Drive in Towson just after noon on Friday, Aug. 18, Baltimore police said. Some members of the family had last been seen alive on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 15.

“I am heartbroken and deeply saddened for the innocent victims whose lives were cut short by this horrific act,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. said in a statement. “We will do everything possible to assist family and community members following this tragic incident.”

The “urgent welfare check” in the case was requested by friends of the family, according to The Baltimore Sun. Law enforcement arrived minutes later and discovered the worst.

More Law&Crime coverage: ‘He will get drunk and shoot me’: Woman warned court before estranged husband went on murder-suicide shooting rampage that killed 6, including her

A motive for the grim double murder-suicide was not readily apparent and law enforcement have not ventured an explanation.

“Homicide is continuing its investigation into the circumstances of this incident, and more information may be released later once it becomes known,” the BCPD said in a statement to the Sun.

A GoFundMe has been started by family members in India. The effort aims to repatriate the three bodies back to their ancestral home.

“Life’s intricate tapestry occasionally unravels abruptly, leaving voids that resonate profoundly with those left behind,” the fundraiser reads. “Yogesh, his cherished wife Pratibha, and their vibrant 6-year-old son Yash were the embodiment of a joyous family. Drawn by dreams and hopes for a better life, they chose Towson as their home in the U.S. Tragically, they fell victim to a harrowing incident, their lives ending far too soon. This unforeseen tragedy has left our family in profound grief, yearning to ensure their return to their Indian roots where they truly belong.”

“Our quest to repatriate their remains to India is overshadowed by overwhelming logistical and financial challenges,” the fundraiser continues. “In this time of distress, we implore your compassionate support to ensure they find peace and respect in their homeland.”

More Law&Crime coverage: ‘Kim was a remarkable person’: Ex-husband fatally shoots ex-wife in the face and kills her dog before turning gun on himself in murder-suicide

Nagarajappa’s mother, in comments to New Delhi Television News, said her son got married nine years ago and that he and his family had been living in the United States since shortly after that.

“Police called my second son who stays in America over the phone and told him about the incident,” the woman identified as Mrs. Shobha said. “He informed us about the incident but did not disclose the reason. We don’t know what happened and when this happened. We only got to know that the deaths have happened.”

A few days before the shooting, Shobha added, her son called her on the phone. He reportedly said everyone in the family was doing well.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]