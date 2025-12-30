A 37-year-old man is accused of stabbing his grandmother to death at her home in St. Louis, Missouri, as well as attacking her two dogs.

Ronald Allred III stands charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and two misdemeanor counts of animal abuse. He was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

On Sunday, police officers with the St. Louis County Police Department arrived at a residence on the 8500 block of Jenny Drive in St. Louis, Missouri, per a criminal complaint reviewed by Law&Crime. A woman had called 911, telling dispatchers that she found her 81-year-old mother, Fannie Allred, "unresponsive and face down on the floor, surrounded by blood."

The victim was found in her own home with "six stab wounds to her head, neck, and chest," according to the document filed in St. Louis County court.

Authorities noted two French bulldogs at the scene were "also stabbed," but they were expected to survive.

Police soon learned that Ronald Allred had "stayed at the victim's residence the night prior" and that someone had seen him at her home "earlier that morning." However, he was not at the house when officers arrived.

Investigators issued an alert for agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect and his pickup truck, local Fox affiliate KTVI reported. He was spotted at Calvary Cemetery — about a 12-minute drive away from the crime scene — and a police officer approached him in his vehicle. The marked police car pulled up next to Ronald Allred's truck. As Ronald Allred allegedly reached toward his feet, the officer fired a shot, but it hit the officer's own vehicle and the suspect sped away.

Later that day, Ronald Allred was spotted again — this time at a local gas station. He reportedly barricaded himself inside his truck, causing "a standoff in the city." Police were able to take him into custody, where they also charged him with resisting arrest.

After police read the suspect his Miranda rights, he reportedly "confessed to the stabbing." However, authorities have not revealed a suspected motive.

Fannie Allred is remembered by her loved ones as having been a matriarch of her family. As her family put it, she wasn't just a leader, she was a survivor.

The 81-year-old woman had just defeated stage 2 colon cancer, according to St. Louis-based NBC affiliate KSDK.

"She was like the matriarch of the family, actually," said her son, Ronald Allred Jr. "She's been in her neighborhood 20-plus years so everybody on the block know her, they looked out for her. Walking to and from the store, 'Hey Ms. Allred.'"

"One of the most beautiful souls that you would ever come in contact with," Marvin Allred added of his mother. "It was nothing she wouldn't do for you. This is like a dream/nightmare. Unfortunately, with her being so open-hearted, it cost her her life."