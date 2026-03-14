A man in Alabama let an 18-month-old child ride on his motorcycle with him without a helmet before crashing the vehicle and fleeing without reporting it, authorities say.

Aaron Roberson, 32, has been charged with second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident that caused physical injury, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving, according to Blount County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime.

The defendant was under the influence of alcohol on Feb. 14, when he got on his motorcycle and allowed a child who had not yet turned 2 years old to ride on it with him, according to court documents obtained by Birmingham, Alabama-based NBC affiliate WVTM. Investigators say neither Roberson nor the child was wearing a helmet.

At some point, Roberson was allegedly speeding on a paved road when he crashed, causing serious injuries to the child's face and head. However, the defendant reportedly did not call the police or any other authority, instead opting to leave the scene without disclosing that a crash and injuries occurred.

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Court records stated the defendant did not give necessary help to the toddler and was with others when he fled the crash site. Neither Roberson's health status nor that of the child's is clear.

Law&Crime reached out to the Blount County Sheriff's Office for more information.

About a month after the crash, on Wednesday, Roberson was arrested and booked into the Blount County jail on the four charges; he was reportedly held on a $37,000 bond until he was released on Thursday.

Blount County is located in northern Alabama about 50 miles north of Birmingham.