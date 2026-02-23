An Idaho man charged with the murder of another man who was fatally shot in the parking lot of a popular chain restaurant has been found guilty by a jury.

Brian Moreno, 25, was convicted by a jury following his trial on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the 2022 death of 23-year-old Joe Flores. Moreno was one of six men charged in connection with the Sept. 1, 2022, incident, which the Nampa Police Department said was gang-related. According to courtroom reporting by The Idaho Statesman, Flores was at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Nampa, Idaho, when two groups of people from rival gangs showed up and had an altercation.

According to court documents obtained by The Idaho Statesman, cellphone video taken from the scene that night showed someone telling Moreno to get a gun.

When police arrived at the scene to respond to reports of a shooting, they found Flores on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

Months later, the Nampa Police Department announced Moreno's arrest, along with five other individuals, in connection with Flores' murder. The police said Flores was "an innocent bystander, caught in the crossfire" of a "gang dispute." Flores had no gang affiliation. His family wrote in an obituary that he had a love for trucks and the outdoors, and he "always found the good in others."

Moreno was the only one of the six men charged with Flores' murder. Pedro Navarro Jr., 21, was charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder, rioting, and aiding and abetting aggravated assault. He pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge and the other charges were dismissed. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 19.

Lazaro Vela, 19, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty. His trial has not yet been scheduled. Three other defendants were charged with felonies including accessory to a felony and rioting.

Moreno was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder with a gang enhancement. His sentencing is scheduled for May 8.