A Colorado "grandpa" cutting grass on a riding lawn mower in front of his house was hit by a stoned Subaru driver and sent "flying" to his death while his wife was watching him, cops say. The wife ran outside and began "talking with" the 79-year-old right before he died on their front lawn, according to police.

"She was watching him through the front window of their house when she observed a silver car, that appeared to be going too fast, become airborne, [and] hit her husband, sending him flying off the lawn mower," police report in an arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

Amy Dalton, 37, is accused of hitting Robert "Bob" Selle on Aug. 24, 2025, in front of his home in Calhan, a small town around 80 miles southeast of Denver. Cops say she admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash, along with being on other drugs.

A neighbor's security camera captured the alleged vehicular homicide, with Dalton's 2016 Subaru Outback flying off the road and plowing into Selle.

"Dalton's Subaru became airborne over the driveway," the affidavit says. "As the Subaru landed, it collided with a barbed wire fence and then traveled into the yard/field … where it (Subaru) collided with Robert Selle, who was operating a riding lawn mower."

Cops say the security footage shows "the Subaru as it's overturning" before colliding with Selle. "The Subaru continued overturning in the field, coming to rest on its roof," the affidavit says. "Selle was knocked from the lawn mower and came to rest on the ground near the Subaru."

Selle was initially responsive "and talking with his wife, who witnessed the crash," before he became unconscious and died at the scene, according to police.

"For no obvious reason at the time, Dalton failed to maintain control of the Subaru and the vehicle drifted off the right/west side of the roadway," the affidavit alleges. "After analyzing the Subaru's ACM [airbag control module] data, it's clear that Dalton never applied the brakes or applied any evasive steering input in the seconds leading up to the crash."

Cops spoke with Dalton after the crash and reported "a strong odor of marijuana coming from her," according to the affidavit. She allegedly admitted that she "consumes marijuana daily" and takes "multiple medications," while also confessing that she "had recently tried methamphetamine for the first time."

Cops who interviewed Dalton said she seemed "mellow" and was "not very responsive" to EMS questions or treatment. One trooper noted afterward that her eyelids "seemed very heavy," per the affidavit.

Dalton allegedly blamed the crash on having "two bad tires" that she claimed caused her to drive erratically.

"Dalton also explained that she thought she overcorrected but could not expand on that," cops said. "Dalton explained that the steering began to feel 'weird' and 'funny.'"

Dalton agreed to a voluntary drug test, which showed at least two substances in her system that police say contributed to the crash. She was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Selle's obituary describes him as a "pillar" in the communities he lived in over the years, as well as a loving husband and grandfather of five.

"As condolences continue to pour in, Bob Selle is being remembered as a legacy, an inspiration, a hero, a great human being, a role model, kind, caring, generous, an amazing person, a class act, a loving husband, a teacher, a leader, a great man, one of the best, and as respect personified," the obituary says. "And yet, of all these descriptors, his favorite one was 'Grandpa Bob.'"

Dalton is currently out on a $10,000 bond. She is due in court for a preliminary hearing on March 17.