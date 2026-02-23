A 40-year-old mother in Indiana is facing decades in prison after being convicted of killing her 12-year-old daughter by willfully failing to help the child manage and treat her diabetes.

A jury in Vanderburgh County on Friday deliberated for less than a day before finding Ashley Marie Bredhold guilty on two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death in connection with the 2024 death of Alice Bredhold, court records show.

Alice's father, Brent Bredhold, was found guilty last year on a lesser charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. Circuit Judge Ryan D. Hatfield ordered Brent Bredhold to serve nine years in a state correctional facility.

"This is a heartbreaking case where a 12-year-old girl with Type 1 diabetes was left to fend for herself until her untimely death," Vanderburgh County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Winston Lin previously said of the case. "Her parents should have been her strongest advocates to keep her healthy and alive, but unfortunately all they had to offer was apathy, indifference, and neglect."

Police and emergency medical personnel on July 4, 2024, responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive 12-year-old at the Bredhold home in the 500 block of South New York Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, according to a previous news release from the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office. Upon arriving, first responders found Alice lying on the floor of her bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner, Alice died from diabetic ketosis — a serious condition which, according to the Mayo Clinic, manifests numerous telltale symptoms.

Alice was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in March 2020. Typically, children with the disease live "long, mostly normal lives," prosecutors said, but Alice was dead within four years of her diagnosis.

Evidence revealed during the parents' trials showed that Alice's diabetes was poorly handled — and sometimes outright ignored — from the start.

For example, prior to her death, the Indiana Department of Child Services contacted Alice's parents because her blood sugar levels frequently tested in an exceedingly high range while she was at school. In the state's opening statement against Brent Bredhold, prosecutors cited a school nurse who reported 44 readings in excess of 300 and 14 readings above 600 in the weeks leading up to her death.

Blood sugar levels less than 180 two hours after starting a meal are considered typical targets for people living with diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Witness testimony and cellphone data from Ashley Bredhold's trial showed that in the days before Alice died, her parents knew her Omni Pen was not working but failed to get replacements, local ABC affiliate WEHT reported.

When the child complained that drinking water "felt like drinking acid," Ashley Bredhold reportedly responded by telling Alice to "drink more water."

"Parental responsibility is not a 9-to-5 job, to clock in or clock out when convenient," Lin said. "That said, this was an extreme case where Alice was not properly supervised for years, and the long-term neglect placed her in a precarious situation that cut her life short. Of the hundreds of Type 1 diabetic kids under the age of 18 seen by her pediatric endocrinologist, she was the only one to have died directly due to her diabetes."

Ashley Bredhold is currently scheduled to appear for her sentencing hearing on March 19. She faces a possible sentence of up to 40 years in prison.