A 20-year-old man in Texas will spend the better part of a century behind bars after being convicted of killing a 22-year-old he mistakenly believed had murdered his friend, luring the victim into an ambush, executing him, then celebrating when news articles about his death broke.

Harris County District Court Judge Andrea Beall on Friday ordered Siten Anney to serve a sentence of 75 years in a state correctional facility for the 2020 slaying of 22-year-old Trevor Alan Harrison, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.

A jury found Anney guilty on one count of murder following a four-day trial and recommended a sentence of 75 years, which Judge Beall agreed with in his formal sentencing.

Prosecutors said that despite Anney’s belief, there was no evidence connecting Harrison to Anney’s friend’s murder.

“This defendant spent hours doing everything he could to lure this young man to his death, including sending messages and making calls to set up the victim,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement following the sentencing hearing. “We are grateful the jury saw exactly how cold and calculated this murder was and handed down the appropriate sentence.”

Just 21 minutes after Harrison was fatally shot, prosecutors say that Anney “put the murder weapon up for sale online.” Additionally, “when news broke of the fatal shooting, Anney took a screenshot of the article and sent it to his friends, saying he stayed up all night waiting to see it.”

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, police on Nov. 23, 2020, responded to a call about a shooting in the 200 block of Atascocita Road in Humble, Texas, which is about 20 miles northeast of Houston. Upon arriving, first responders found Harrison lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and observed several 9 mm handgun cartridge casings near his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police spoke to a witness —the victim’s friend — who said she dropped Harrison off at the apartment earlier that night to complete a “big” deal for prescription drugs and that he was selling to “Kboy’s younger brother.” The witness said that Kboy was Harrison’s friend who was shot and killed earlier in the year. The witness said she heard Harrison have a speakerphone conversation with the supposed buyer via Facebook Messenger and dropped him off near the apartment where the supposed buyer said he lived, then she left and never heard from Harrison again.

Investigators searched Harrison’s Facebook account and found he was intending to sell the drugs to a person with the user name “Y fn Baggin,” who asked to meet at the scene of the crime. Police traced the account back to Anney and questioned him in a voluntary interview. Anney claimed that, despite the conversation with Harrison being on his account, it was actually his friend who was responding to Harrison. He also claimed his friend told him he planned to “kill the victim at their meeting, due to their belief that the victim had killed their friend, ‘K-Boy.'”

“Defendant said his friend then came up from behind and shot the victim, and the defendant then ran away,” the affidavit states.

Based on the messages from Anney’s phone placing him at the scene at the time of the shooting, police arrested him and charged him with murder.

